Rick Ross, Ja Rule headline Wizards’ concert series for 2022-23 season

Mark your calendars, Wizards fans. Rick Ross and Ja Rule are coming to Washington D.C. on February 3, 2023.

Ross’ appearance is one of three postgame concerts the Wizards will hold at Capital One Arena following select Friday night games.

The Wizards’ 2022-23 concert series will begin on November 18 when the Miami Heat come to town. R&B artist and producer Teddy Riley is set to perform and will be joined by Dave Hollister and Joe.

Next up will be local Go-Go artist DC Vybe featuring Kim, Northeast Groovers, Scooby and Sugar Bear, who are set to perform at Capital One Arena following Wizards vs. Knicks on January 13.

Last but not least, Ross and Ja Rule are slated to put on a show February 3 after the Wizards play the Trail Blazers. Ross’ performance will include hits such as “Hustlin,” “Gold Roses” and “Aston Martin Music.”

DC Vybe made an appearance during the Wizards’ concert series last season. Last year’s headliner for the concert series was Ludacris.