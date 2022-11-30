Kristaps Porzingis keeps setting career-highs; what does it mean?

In each of his last two games, Kristaps Porzingis has done something he's never done before in his distinguished NBA career. This presents some interesting dynamics for the Wizards in the short- and long-term.

In Monday’s win over the Timberwolves, he scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 points by halftime, the most he’s ever had in a single half. He followed that up with a career-high 19 rebounds on Wednesday against the Nets, albeit in a loss, but to complement 27 points on an efficient 8-for-14 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three (…and 9-of-14 on free throws).

Through 21 games, Porzingis is now averaging 21.6 points, second-most in his career; that’s with a career-high 60.1 true shooting percentage, which accounts for threes (he’s shooting 38.2%) and free throws (79.5%). Not only has Porzingis stayed healthy through the first quarter of the Wizards’ season, but he’s also given them possibly the best basketball of his career.

While the Wizards are still searching for consistency as a team, now with a .500 record at 11-11, things are going extraordinarily well for Porzingis individually. Given what he represents in terms of his talent, his contract and his future, all of this presents some interesting dynamics in the short- and long-term.

In the interim, it means the Wizards have a chance to be a pretty good team. Most probably would have pointed to his health as one of the biggest X-factors for how the Wizards would perform this season. It remains very early to declare victory in that regard, but so far so good and he’s proving how effective he can be when he’s on the floor.

While Porzingis is playing like this, it presents the question of how the Wizards can better utilize his production. Is there a scenario where he should be featured even more in their offense? While the Wizards have achieved remarkable balance with the shot attempts between Porzingis (15.3/g), Bradley Beal (17.1/g) and Kyle Kuzma (17.0/g), Porzingis is third on that list. To be fair, he does have the highest usage percentage (26.8).

The reasons why the Wizards have had trouble taking off on an extended stretch of wins arguably have little to do with the performance of their top-three scorers. It has been more about a lack of depth, in part due to injuries, and their inconsistent shooting and defense. But perhaps there are ways to capitalize on Porzingis playing like a legitimate star at the moment.

In the bigger picture, Porzingis’ play so far is interesting to analyze. For one, the Wizards’ trade to acquire him from the Mavericks is taking on new context.

Remember, the Wizards traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to get him. Dinwiddie has been very good this year, averaging 17.0 points while shooting 40.0% and appearing in all 20 of Dallas’ games. Bertans, meanwhile, has played in only six games because of a knee injury.

If Dinwiddie keeps it up and Bertans makes his threes, the Mavs could be in good shape because of the depth they provide. But Dallas originally traded for Porzingis hoping to put another star next to Luka Doncic and right now he’s playing like one.

Now Porzingis is in Washington and thriving, and if he keeps it up, his contract future could become more of a question mark. The Wizards have him signed through next season at $36 million, though on a player option. While that’s a lot of money, he could play his way into a situation where it’s possible to earn a lucrative long-term deal this offseason.

Porzingis’ contract option doesn’t seem like quite the certainty to be declined that Kuzma’s is, as he’s due to make $13 million next year and is also having a career season. But the more Porzingis plays, the more he will create options for himself.

The fact that both Porzingis and Kuzma are having the seasons they are, plus Beal is shooting much more efficiently than he has in recent years, makes the Wizards’ record seem in some ways not indicative of their overall upside. On one hand, you could argue they have underachieved given their top-three players have performed so well, at least statistically.

The flip side of that would be that there is potential for them to be a very good team and to win at a higher frequency than they have so far. To put it all together and go on a serious run, they will have to fill in the gaps that have plagued them so far. Perimeter defense and bench scoring would be two areas, for instance, that could stand to improve.

But the core pieces seem to be there for them to build around with Porzingis representing maybe the most positive development of the Wizards’ season so far.