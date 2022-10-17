Every game the Wizards are wearing their Blue and Bronze throwback jerseys

The 2022-23 NBA season marks the 25th anniversary of the Washington Wizards' rebrand from the "Bullets" and the team will wear their "Blue and Bronze" throwback jerseys to celebrate it all season long. Here are the dates for every game in which the Wizards will wear their new throwback jerseys.

The 2022-23 NBA season marks the 25th anniversary of the Washington Wizards' rebrand from the "Bullets" and the team will wear their "Blue and Bronze" throwback jerseys to celebrate it all season long.

Washington will debut its new/old alternate uniforms, and a specially-designed court to match, during their home opener against the Bulls on October 21. After that, Wizards fans can watch the team wearing the Blue and Bronze at least eight more times throughout the regular season.

Here are the dates for every game in which the Wizards will wear their new throwback jerseys:

October 21 vs. Chicago Bulls (Home opener)

Fans will also receive a schedule magnet and throwback jersey-themed rally towel.

November 18 vs. Miami Heat

First 10,000 fans will receive a signature Wizards hat designed by Antawn Jamison.

November 20 vs. Charlotte Hornets

November 28 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

December 10 vs. Clippers (John Wall’s return)

First 10,000 fans will receive a signature Wizards hat designed by Kyle Kuzma.

December 27 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

First 2,500 fans receive a special-edition Wizards NFT

December 28 vs. Phoenix Suns

March 10 vs. Atlanta Hawks

April 7 vs. Miami Heat

The Wizards wore the Blue and Bronze uniforms for 14 seasons from 1997-to-2011, before they rebranded once again to feature a red, white and blue color scheme on their uniforms that are still being used to this day.

Antawn Jamison, Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Michael Jordan are some of the best and most famous Wizards to have worn the Blue and Bronze uniforms. Fans will now be able to see the latest generation of Wizards players sport the same jerseys as past franchise greats.