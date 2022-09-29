IAN NEWS: Live updates | Ian heads to South Carolina | Ocean City music festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards exploring Japan before…

Wizards exploring Japan before preseason game vs. Warriors

Bijan Todd

September 29, 2022, 12:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wizards exploring Japan before preseason game vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Before the Washington Wizards landed in Japan for a pair of preseason exhibition games this week, Kyle Kuzma noted that he wanted the experience to “mold” the squad and build camaraderie.

“We have a lot of familiar faces around but we have a bunch of new players that are gonna be big minute players for us,” Kuzma told NBC Sports Washington’s Wes Hall. “If we can start now, being on the same page, being cool, hanging out—I think that’s the most important thing.”

So far, those goals seem to have been realized.

The squad landed in Tokyo earlier this week and have taken the time ahead of their matchups vs. Golden State to meet and greet fans, tour the nation, and build chemistry. At the crux of the Wizards’ trip is the attention surrounding Rui Hachimura, who not only will hold a critical role in Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation this year, but also carries with him a tremendous following in Japan where he was born.

“To see my country, my culture, it’s an amazing feeling,” Hachimura said as the team visited the Tokyo tower.

Washington was prepared for the massive swaths of media Hachimura would be exposed to while visiting his home country, which is why GM Tommy Sheppard made preparations to prevent burnout during the Japan trip. Hachimura’s following was evident in the form of a media gathering on Thursday:

The Golden State Warriors are enjoying their Japanese tourism as well, taking time to sign autographs for fans at the airport (much like the Wizards did), and even try sumo wrestling. Unlike long-range shooting, they’ll need a lot more practice at sumo:

Washington takes on Golden State bright an early on Friday morning, with the NBA Japan Games starting at 6 a.m. EST live on NBC Sports Washington. 

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

kyle kuzma

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Interior Department focusing on future of work, employee engagement, hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up