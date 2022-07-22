WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Report: Wizards hire NBA veteran James Posey as assistant coach

Chase Hughes

July 22, 2022, 4:44 PM

The Wizards have added a familiar name to Wes Unseld Jr.’s coaching staff, as longtime NBA veteran James Posey has been hired as an assistant coach, according to a report by ESPN.

Posey, 45, is best known for being a key contributor on two NBA championship teams: the 2005-06 Miami Heat and the 2007-08 Boston Celtics. He played for seven NBA teams across 12 total seasons.

Since his playing career ended in 2011, Posey has had a few stops as a coach. He was an assistant for the Canton Charge of the G-League and then the Cleveland Cavaliers. Posey was on Tyronn Lue’s staff when the Cavs won the championship in 2016.

Posey joins a deep staff of assistants for the Wizards ahead of Unseld Jr.’s second year as the team’s head coach. He was hired last summer following a long tenure as an assistant for the Denver Nuggets.

Posey began his playing career with the Nuggets back in 1999. Though that was before Unseld Jr.’s time with the franchise, it was back when Wizards president Tommy Sheppard served in Denver’s front office.

Exactly what Posey’s role and responsibilities will be for the Wizards are unclear, but he will bring plenty of experience to the staff.

