GM Tommy Sheppard says Wizards have 15 players they like with 10th pick

Despite not winning the NBA Draft lottery, GM Tommy Sheppard and company begin the research process to see which players they'll target with the 10th overall pick, which could be a long one since the front office likes 15 players at that spot.

Wizards like 15 players for the 10th overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards had their first marquee date on their offseason calendar with the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

General Manager Tommy Sheppard hoped luck would be on their side as they had a three-percent chance to land the top pick in the 2022 Draft. It didn’t work out that way, as they ended up with the 10th overall selection.

Despite not winning the lottery, Sheppard was glad the Wizards didn’t move back and remained in the 10th slot. Now they have to begin the research process to see which players they’ll target, which could be a long one since the front office likes 15 players at that spot.

“I know through all the draft preparation we’ve done, we are very excited about 15 kids,” Sheppard told NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller. “At the 10th pick, someone is going to be there that you’re really excited to get.”

Sheppard mentioned that the organization has been doing their homework on this draft class since the start of the season, and what they came away with is that there are a lot of versatile players to choose from.

“I think there are so many versatile players that do multiple things out on the floor,” Sheppard said. “There are so many people more capable of doing more things out on the floor. I am really excited about the group of kids coming in.

“There’s a diverse bunch of people to look at, and what I’m most excited about us, every position that we covet in this draft, there’s somebody there that we like.”

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.