Wizards to bring back Tomas Satoransky after buyout with Spurs

With an open roster spot and a need for point guard depth, the Wizards are expected to bring back Tomas Satoransky on a free agent deal following his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed.

Wizards to bring back Tomas Satoransky originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With an open roster spot and a need for point guard depth, the Wizards are expected to bring back Tomas Satoransky on a free agent deal following his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed.

The news, which was first reported by ESPN, reunites Satoransky with the Wizards, who drafted him in the second round back in 2012. He spent three years with Washington before signing a free agent deal with the Bulls. He then went to the Pelicans before joining the Spurs in a trade on Feb. 9.

Satoransky, 30, gives the Wizards size at the point guard position, as he stands 6-foot-7. He has also historically been a solid 3-point shooter, holding a career percentage of 35.6.

The Wizards now have three veteran point guards with Satoransky, Ish Smith and Raul Neto. Neto has been the team’s starter since they traded away Spencer Dinwiddie at the deadline.

Satoransky ironically played for the Spurs against the Wizards on Friday night. It was just his first game with San Antonio before the buyout. Satoransky was making $10 million this season on the final year of his deal.

In 33 total games this season between the Pelicans and Spurs, Satoransky is averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 29.9% from the field.