Washington plays Miami on home slide

Miami Heat (34-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Monday, 7…

Miami Heat (34-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Miami looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Wizards are 6-5 in division games. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.6.

The Heat have gone 21-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.7 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 119-112 on Dec. 29. Tyler Herro scored 32 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Herro is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (wrist).

Heat: Max Strus: day to day (quad), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Caleb Martin: day to day (achilles), Jimmy Butler: day to day (toe), P.J. Tucker: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.