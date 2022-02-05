OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » Washington Wizards » Bucks sign veteran center…

Bucks sign veteran center Greg Monroe to 10-day contract

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran center Greg Monroe is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract.

Monroe, 31, played 165 games for the Bucks from 2015-17. He played five games earlier this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards while on 10-day contracts with each of those teams.

In his five games of action this season, Monroe has averaged 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1 block in 16.2 minutes.

The 6-foot-11 center has played 637 career regular-season games with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Washington. Selected out of Georgetown with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft, Monroe has career averages of 13.1 points, 8.3 rebound, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

During his previous stint with Milwaukee, Monroe averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He started 67 of the 165 games he played for the Bucks.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up