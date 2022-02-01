Bradley Beal has ligament injury in wrist, will miss more time

The Wizards announced he will be out at least four games and will then be re-evaluated in one week.

Bradley Beal was sent to see a specialist for a second opinion on his left wrist and has been diagnosed with a ligament injury, which will now keep him out longer than initially expected.

The Wizards announced he will be out at least four games and will then be re-evaluated in one week. The Wizards will have to make do without him during a difficult part of their schedule with games against the Bucks, Sixers, Suns and Heat.

According to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., Beal had to see the specialist because his wrist was not initially recovering as well as the team’s medical staff had hoped.

“There was a level of discomfort. I think he had some swelling in there. There was some pain. Obviously, that’s always a concern. They tried to treat it in-house and it didn’t respond as well as they liked,” Unseld Jr. said.

Aaron Holiday was Beal’s replacement in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Bucks. The Wizards have managed well without Beal so far this season, going 6-3 in the first nine games he missed.

Still, they will hope to get their top scorer back sooner than later. Beal is averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.1% from the field this season.

Losing Beal for at least the next four games means he will not play again until the Feb. 10 trade deadline passes. That leaves the front office to evaluate the roster for trades without him in the mix. It should, however, offer a good look at his supporting cast against some good teams.

Beal got hurt on Saturday night in the Wizards’ loss to the Grizzlies when trying to take a charge near the basket.