Wizards’ Delany joins Unseld in health and safety protocols

WASHINGTON (AP) — Assistant coach Joseph Blair is set to coach the Washington Wizards on Monday against Philadelphia after acting head coach Pat Delany entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. entered health and safety protocols last week, leaving Delany to coach the team against Portland on Saturday. Now Blair is the next man up to replace Delany.

Bradley Beal, who has missed three straight games after entering protocols himself, is a game-time decision for the Wizards on Monday.

