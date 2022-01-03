Postponed Wizards-Nets game from Dec. rescheduled to Feb. 17

The NBA announced the Wizards' postponed Dec. 21 contest in Brooklyn will now be played on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Wizards-Nets rescheduled for Feb. 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA announced the Wizards’ postponed Dec. 21 contest in Brooklyn will now be played on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The makeup game means Washington’s second meeting of the season against the Nets will now be the second leg of a doubleheader. The Wizards will play in Indiana on Feb. 16 before playing the Nets the next day as their last game ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star break.

While the Wizards had similar problems early last season with an outbreak of their own, this season it was Brooklyn who had their schedule shaken up.

Coronavirus cases ravaged the Nets in December, with a dozen players in the league’s health and safety protocols. As a result, Brooklyn had four games affected (only the Raptors and Bulls had more impacted games). Their updated schedule includes a challenging travel itinerary starting next week, including a cross-country trip from San Antonio to Portland to Chicago in a span of four days.