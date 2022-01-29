Morant and the Grizzlies face the Wizards

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Washington Wizards. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

Washington Wizards (23-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (34-17, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Washington Wizards. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 18-9 at home. Memphis leads the league with 16.9 fast break points per game led by Morant averaging 4.4.

The Wizards are 10-13 in road games. Washington gives up 110.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 115-87 in the last matchup on Nov. 5. Montrezl Harrell led the Wizards with 18 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Bradley Beal is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: out (health protocols), Tyus Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Wizards: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.