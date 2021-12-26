CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Wizards place Raul Neto in COVID-19 protocol

Andrew Gillis

December 26, 2021, 4:53 PM

The Wizards placed guard Raul Neto in the league’s health and safety protocol just before tipoff Sunday against the 76ers, the team announced. 

Neto joins a group of Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the list. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that both Beal and Caldwell-Pope were doing well despite their positive tests and were awaiting negative tests.

Neto has played in 31 games this season but has averaged 20.2 minutes per game to go along with 7.8 points and 2.6 assists. 

Absent Neto from the lineup, the Wizards will stick with the same starters against the 76ers that they played against the Knicks on Dec. 23: Aaron Holiday, Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

Tags:

raul neto

