Washington takes on Utah, looks to end 4-game skid

Washington Wizards (15-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-8, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -11; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Utah after losing four straight games.

The Jazz are 10-5 in home games. Utah is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Wizards have gone 7-11 away from home. Washington is 8-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 12 the Jazz won 123-98 led by 28 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 24.9 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Beal is averaging 22.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 104.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

