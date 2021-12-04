VanVleet, Raptors host the Wizards

Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

Washington Wizards (14-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 212.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

The Raptors are 8-8 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording only 20.7 assists per game led by VanVleet averaging 6.2.

The Wizards have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting on Nov. 3, with VanVleet scoring 33 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 44.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Beal is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 105.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 102.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.