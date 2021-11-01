Wizards unveil City Edition uniforms that pay homage to Bullets past

The Wizards gave fans a first look at their 2021-22 City Edition uniforms Monday, unveiling a set of blue-and-red striped threads that will make their debut when Washington hosts the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Wizards unveil City Edition unis that pay homage to Bullets past originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With a retro design that uses elements from both the Baltimore Bullets’ jerseys from the 1960s and the Washington Bullets uniforms of the ’70s, the “Moments Mix Tape” uniform features white text with gold trim — the latter of which is a nod to the Wizards’ uniforms from the early 2000s.

“We are excited with how our Nike NBA City Edition uniform came out, mixing moments from two cities and two names, pulling together some of the best jersey attributes in our history,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann said in a statement. “We think our fans and the players will enjoy representing the DMV in them and we look forward to the team wearing these up to 23 time this season.”

The Wizards also continued their tribute to late franchise great Wes Unseld by including his No. 41 next to five stars (for each of his All-Star selections) on the anthem of the jersey. The acronyms ROY and MVP also appear on either side of the shorts to commemorate Unseld’s 1968 season in which he won both honors.

With the jersey, Washington also unveiled a retro-stylized version of its primary logo. The design strips everything away except for the outlines of a basketball and the National Monument, overlaid with the same red and blue colors on the uniforms.