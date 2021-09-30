Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Cases falling | Mask requirement back at U.Va, | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington Wizards » Top 10 giveaways from…

Top 10 giveaways from the Wizards’ 2021-22 promotions schedule

Matt Weyrich

September 30, 2021, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top 10 giveaways from the Wizards' 2021-22 promo schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards released their promotions schedule for the 2021-22 season Thursday, announcing a series of giveaways for fans attending select home games at Capital One Arena this year.

Of course, some giveaways are better than others. Here are the top 10 scheduled promotions that fans can take advantage of this season.

1. Bradley Beal bobblehead inspired by “Black Panther” – Dec. 30 vs. Cavaliers

2. Wes Unseld bobblehead (NBA’s 75th anniversary edition) – April 1 vs. Mavericks

3. Washington Bullets jersey-themed rally towel – Nov. 7 vs. Bucks

4. Thomas Bryant bobblehead – April 8 vs. Knicks

T-5. DC-themed dad hat – Oct. 30 vs. Celtics

T-5. Maryland-themed dad hat – Nov. 20 vs. Heat

T-5. Virginia-themed dad hat – Dec. 11 vs. Jazz

8. Manute Bol bobblehead (NBA’s 75th anniversary edition) – Feb. 7 vs. Heat

9. Gheorghe Muresan bobblehead (NBA’s 75th anniversary edition) – March 27 vs. Warriors

10. “DC Above All” rally towel and schedule mousepad – Oct. 22 vs. Pacers

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up