Top 10 giveaways from the Wizards’ 2021-22 promotions schedule

The Wizards released their promotions schedule for the 2021-22 season Thursday, announcing a series of giveaways for fans attending select home games at Capital One Arena this year.

Of course, some giveaways are better than others. Here are the top 10 scheduled promotions that fans can take advantage of this season.

1. Bradley Beal bobblehead inspired by “Black Panther” – Dec. 30 vs. Cavaliers

2. Wes Unseld bobblehead (NBA’s 75th anniversary edition) – April 1 vs. Mavericks

3. Washington Bullets jersey-themed rally towel – Nov. 7 vs. Bucks

4. Thomas Bryant bobblehead – April 8 vs. Knicks

T-5. DC-themed dad hat – Oct. 30 vs. Celtics

T-5. Maryland-themed dad hat – Nov. 20 vs. Heat

T-5. Virginia-themed dad hat – Dec. 11 vs. Jazz

8. Manute Bol bobblehead (NBA’s 75th anniversary edition) – Feb. 7 vs. Heat

9. Gheorghe Muresan bobblehead (NBA’s 75th anniversary edition) – March 27 vs. Warriors

10. “DC Above All” rally towel and schedule mousepad – Oct. 22 vs. Pacers