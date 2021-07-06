Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Washington Wizards » Former Wizard Ian Mahinmi…

Former Wizard Ian Mahinmi announces retirement

Bijan Todd

July 6, 2021, 1:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Former Wizard Ian Mahinmi announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ian Mahinmi, who spent four seasons as a Washington Wizard, has announced his retirement from basketball at age 34.

According to Euro Hoops, Mahinmi will shift his focus to his minority ownership role of the Basketball Africa League or BAL.

Mahinmi was born in Rouen, France and was selected 28th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He played 32 games for the Spurs before signing with the Dallas Mavericks in 2010. Mahinmi’s career started to blossom as a Maverick, as he played almost 14 minutes per game over the course of two seasons, winning the NBA Championship in 2011 alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

He spent four years in Indiana and then Washington signed Mahinmi to a four-year deal in 2016.

He averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over 16.7 minutes per game in the nation’s capital.

 

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Ian Mahinmi

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up