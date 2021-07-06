Former Wizard Ian Mahinmi announces retirement

Ian Mahinmi, who spent four seasons as a Washington Wizard, has announced his retirement from basketball at age 34.

According to Euro Hoops, Mahinmi will shift his focus to his minority ownership role of the Basketball Africa League or BAL.

Mahinmi was born in Rouen, France and was selected 28th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He played 32 games for the Spurs before signing with the Dallas Mavericks in 2010. Mahinmi’s career started to blossom as a Maverick, as he played almost 14 minutes per game over the course of two seasons, winning the NBA Championship in 2011 alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

He spent four years in Indiana and then Washington signed Mahinmi to a four-year deal in 2016.

He averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over 16.7 minutes per game in the nation’s capital.