Wizards present Russell Westbrook commemorative jersey for triple-double record

Friday night was the Wizards' first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, so the team showed a tribute video and presented the future Hall of Famer with a commemorative jersey.

Wizards present Russ with jersey for triple-double record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The video featured congratulatory messages from LeBron James, Magic Johnson, his wife Nina, brother Ray and many more. The jersey had No. 182 on the back, signifying the record-breaking triple-double Westbrook recorded Monday night.

Westbrook can now focus on adding on to his historic total to the point where nobody gets close to it ever again and getting the Wizards out of the play-in tournament and into the first-round of the playoffs.

The closest active player to Westbrook on the all-time triple-doubles list is LeBron with 99.