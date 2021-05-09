CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Bradley Beal to miss Wizards’ game Monday at Atlanta

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 6:38 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradey Beal will miss the Washington Wizards’ game Monday night at Atlanta because of a strained left hamstring.

The Wizards listed Beal as out on their injury report Sunday, a day after he scored 50 points in a 133-132 overtime victory in Indiana. He’s averaging 31.4 points — 0.5 behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry for the NBA lead.

Beal has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games and has eight games this season with 40 or more points.

The Wizards are ninth in the Eastern Conference as they fight for a play-in spot in the playoffs.

