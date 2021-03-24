Scott Brooks says Wizards are discussing how and when to get coronavirus vaccines

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said the team's medical staff is having preliminary talks about how and when their players and staff can receive the coronavirus vaccine.

On the same day it was reported the Lakers are beginning to have personnel receive the coronavirus vaccine this week, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks was asked about where his team stands on the matter. Brooks said the team’s medical staff is having preliminary talks about how and when their players and staff can receive the shots as they continue to monitor the availability of vaccines through the D.C. government.

“There’s definitely been discussions, but nothing as of yet. We’re all waiting for that to happen,” Brooks said.

He added: “The country, we’re doing so much better with it. There’s more supplies and more opportunities for everybody to get it.”

Ultimately, NBA teams can’t require their players or staff to receive the vaccine. Some players around the league have indicated they won’t get vaccinated or aren’t sure that they will. Lakers star LeBron James called it a private, family matter, while Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said he does not plan to get the shots.

Brooks gave his own perspective on Wednesday, suggesting he may eventually get the vaccine but isn’t in a rush.

“My stance is there’s a lot of people now that don’t have it. I think that’s becoming less and less each day, but there’s a lot of people who probably need it more than myself. Until all that gets solved, at least my stance is I’m willing to take a backseat on it,” Brooks said.

According to the Washington Post, 85.5 million Americans have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far, equaling 32% of the eligible population (16 or older). It is unclear how many in the NBA have received it.