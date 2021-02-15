CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Houston faces Washington, aims to stop 5-game slide

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 3:05 AM

Houston Rockets (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its five-game losing streak with a victory against Washington.

The Wizards have gone 3-9 at home. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 119.1 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 47.6%.

The Rockets have gone 6-9 away from home. Houston is eighth in the NBA allowing only 110.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Wizards 107-88 in their last meeting on Jan. 26. John Wall led Houston with 24 points, and Bradley Beal paced Washington scoring 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 9.0 rebounds and averages 19.5 points. Beal is averaging 26.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eric Gordon leads the Rockets averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.8 points per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Jae’Sean Tate is shooting 56.5% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 45.9% shooting.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 106.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Gill: day to day (illness), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

