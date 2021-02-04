Beal and the Wizards take on the Heat

Washington Wizards (5-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Friday, 8…

Washington Wizards (5-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards visit the Miami Heat. Beal is first in the league averaging 34.8 points per game.

The Heat are 4-11 in Eastern Conference games. Miami allows 111.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Wizards are 1-4 against Southeast Division teams. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 121.1 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.6%.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Andre Iguodala is averaging 5.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

Beal has shot 48.5% and is averaging 34.8 points for the Wizards. Garrison Mathews is shooting 47.8% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 102.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, seven steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 44.8% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Avery Bradley: day to day (knee), Chris Silva: out (hip), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Maurice Harkless: out (thigh), Goran Dragic: day to day (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Raul Neto: out (groin), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

