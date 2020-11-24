John Wall sort of responds to trade request rumors: ‘No comment’

Wall sort of responds to trade request rumors: 'No comment' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington John Wall spoke to…

Wall sort of responds to trade request rumors: 'No comment' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

John Wall spoke to the media for the for the first time since his rumored trade request, prior to his “Thanksgiving Day Assist” food giveaway Tuesday evening.

His response? “No comment,” multiple times.

Monday, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard was adamant in a press conference that he and Wall’s relationship is fine and that the five-time all-star never requested a trade. He went as far as saying they never planned on trading Wall, contrary to multiple reports.

“There’s no plans to trade John. Obviously, it’s unfortunate that this time of year, I think the bait-and-tackle shop is wide open for business. There are a lot of people that get excited on the internet or whatnot,” Sheppard said.

Whether Wall stays in D.C. or is traded, that absolutely cannot take away from the community work he’s done in the nation’s capital. This event he was hosting, through the John Wall Family Foundation, delivered 1,000 free hot meals to those who needed it in Southeast, D.C.

On top of that contribution, the first 100 in attendance were gifted grocery store gift cards worth $25. This is the same athlete who raised over $550K for rent relief of those impacted by COVID-19 in Ward 8. This is bigger than basketball.

The NBA season is scheduled to start on Dec. 22.