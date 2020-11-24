HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Washington Wizards » John Wall sort of…

John Wall sort of responds to trade request rumors: ‘No comment’

Quinton Mayo | @NBCSWashington

November 24, 2020, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall sort of responds to trade request rumors: 'No comment' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

John Wall spoke to the media for the for the first time since his rumored trade request, prior to his “Thanksgiving Day Assist” food giveaway Tuesday evening.

His response? “No comment,” multiple times.

Monday, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard was adamant in a press conference that he and Wall’s relationship is fine and that the five-time all-star never requested a trade. He went as far as saying they never planned on trading Wall, contrary to multiple reports.

“There’s no plans to trade John. Obviously, it’s unfortunate that this time of year, I think the bait-and-tackle shop is wide open for business. There are a lot of people that get excited on the internet or whatnot,” Sheppard said.

Whether Wall stays in D.C. or is traded, that absolutely cannot take away from the community work he’s done in the nation’s capital. This event he was hosting, through the John Wall Family Foundation, delivered 1,000 free hot meals to those who needed it in Southeast, D.C.

On top of that contribution, the first 100 in attendance were gifted grocery store gift cards worth $25. This is the same athlete who raised over $550K for rent relief of those impacted by COVID-19 in Ward 8. This is bigger than basketball.

The NBA season is scheduled to start on Dec. 22.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

wizards

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up