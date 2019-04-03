Wizards fade late, lose to the Bulls 115-114

With just three games remaining in their lost season, the Wizards lost a close game to the Chicago Bulls 115-114, their seventh loss in their last nine outings.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With just three games remaining in their lost season, the Wizards lost a close game to the Chicago Bulls 115-114, their seventh loss in their last nine outings.

The Washington Wizards lost 115-114 to the Chicago Bulls in a neck-and-neck game on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

Chasson Randle gave the Wizards a 114-113 lead with 12.7 seconds remaining, but the 6-foot-1 point guard fouled Walter Lemon Jr. with just under two seconds left. Lemon’s two free throws proved to be the game-winning points. Jordan McRae’s shot at the buzzer came up short.

At the end of the day, the Wizards lost to a team with a hefty number of players labeled “inactive.” Bradley Beal only played for 22 minutes – his lowest amount since the end of November – as the team is out of the playoffs and without reason to keep their lone All-Star in the contest for too long.

Jabari Parker left midway through the gamewith a left knee sprain, putting a good load on the rest of his teammates. Trevor Ariza was out with a groin strain, while Jeff Green was out for rest.

And so, the Wizards lost by 1.

Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant led the Wizards with 20 points each, and Beal chipped in with 19. Lemon led the Bulls in points (24) and assists (8), while JaKarr Sampson gave Chicago 18 points off the bench.

