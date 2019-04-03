Game preview: Fresh from a win, Wizards prepare to take on Bulls

The Washington Wizards are coming off Sunday’s energizing win over the Denver Nuggets, while the Chicago Bulls are hoping to regain some momentum following a loss to the New York Knicks. Watch out for rookie powerhouse Troy Brown Jr, who just scored a career-high 24 points in the match-up against the Nuggets.

Though the team isn’t in the playoffs, the Washington Wizards are coming off Sunday’s energizing 95-90 win over the Denver Nuggets, while the Chicago Bulls are hoping to regain some momentum following Monday’s 113-105 loss to the New York Knicks in the Big Apple.

The Wizards will face off against the Bulls at 7 p.m. in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch on NBC Sports Washington.

Bulls at Wizards

Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

How to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, MyTeams

What to watch for:

Troy Brown Jr. was a powerhouse on Sunday. The 19-year-old rookie just scored a career-high 24-point game against the Nuggets in Denver, so it would be smart to keep an eye out for him against the Bulls on Wednesday. NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes wrote that “his 24 points were the most for a Wizards rookie since Bradley Beal in 2013.” When the Wizards played the Bulls previously this season on March 20, Parker put up the most points: 28. Against the Nuggets, Parker had 20 points, one assist and six rebounds. Parker’s been getting highlight reel-worthy dunks this season, so let’s see what he can do against the Bulls on Wednesday night. Obviously, the Wizards’ GM buzz is so strong that it may penetrate through Wednesday’s game. If you want to get your GM fix, you can read these three stories from NBC Sports Washington on the situation.

Video you must see

Quote of the day:

“I’d like to thank Ernie for bringing me to DC,” Wall wrote in a Tweet. “As Ted stated, we haven’t had the success that we’ve hoped for over the years but I’m hopeful for the future of the organization.”

Last time these teams met

The Bulls beat Washington 120-126 in overtime on Wednesday, March 20.

Stat to know:

24 – The number of points that rookie Troy Brown Jr. put up against the Nuggets on Sunday.

More Wizards news

