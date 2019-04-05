202
Home » Washington Wizards » Aldridge scores 24 points,…

Aldridge scores 24 points, leads Spurs past Wizards 129-112

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 11:07 pm 04/05/2019 11:07pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Washington Wizards 129-112 Friday night.

Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills each scored 17 for the Spurs, who had lost five of eight. DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points and Thomas Bryant had 19 for Washington, which has lost eight of its last 10.

The Spurs had eight players score in double figures and shot 66.7% in the first half for a 77-58 lead. San Antonio scored 12 straight points midway through the second quarter for a 62-45 lead and never looked back.

San Antonio shot 56% overall and led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs entered the game a half-game behind Oklahoma City in the race for the seventh spot in the Western Conference. The Spurs have two games remaining in the regular season.

TIP-INS

Spurs: The 77 points in the first half was the most in a half since Nov. 7, 1990, when they scored 78 against Denver.  It was the fourth time this season the Wizards allowed 75 or more points in the first half.  F/C Donatas Motiejunas, who signed on Thursday, had spent the last two seasons in China. He has played five seasons in the NBA, and was most recently with New Orleans in 2016-17. He scored two points in four minutes. . G Marco Belinelli, was out with left hip soreness.

Wizards: F Jabari Parker missed the game with a sprained left knee. . F Trevor Ariza, who has a strained left groin, is not with the team for personal reasons, coach Scott Brooks said. . F Jeff Green, who hadn’t played in the last four games because Brooks wanted to see other players, scored 14 points in 22 minutes.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Cleveland on Sunday

Wizards: At New York Knicks on Sunday.

___

Highlight courtesy NBC Sports Washington

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
bradley beal NBA News rudy gay Sports thomas bryant Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
Today in History: April 7
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600