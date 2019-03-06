Wizards look to build win streak with home game against Mavericks

In the midst of a crucial stretch toward the end of the season, the Washington Wizards will host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Capital One Arena looking for a second consecutive win.

In the midst of a crucial stretch toward the end of the season, the Washington Wizards will host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday looking for a second consecutive win. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Wizards vs. Mavericks

Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

How to watch: NBCSW, MyTeams

What to watch for:

Win or probably go home There are still 19 games left in the regular season, but every single one carries importance for the Wizards. As NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes wrote last week, the Wizards are currently in a nine-game stretch that could determine their playoff fate. Though one game may not be the end-all, a loss would greatly hinder the team’s postseason chances. What can Brown (Jr.) do for you? Rookie Troy Brown Jr. played a season and career-high 17 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Timberwolves. It’s not a lot, but as Hughes states, it could be an early sign of his continued growth in the rotation. Depending on how the season plays out, and how the first-round pick continues to play, more crucial minutes could become a possibility. Farewell Tour: Unless something drastically changes, all sign point toward Dirk Nowitzki calling it a career after the season. This means that Wednesday will be his last time Nowitzki plays in D.C. Plenty of crowds this season have shown support for him, and it will be interesting to see how the Wizards faithful honor one of the best to ever do it.

Quote of the Day: “Bradley Beal is playing at a superstar, superstar level with everything he’s doing and how much he’s put on his shoulders,” John Wall told NBC Sports Washington on Tuesday.

Stat to Know: 3.0: The number of games back the Wizards are from the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. With less than 20 games remaining and a bunch of teams separated by thin margins, March will be an important month for Washington.

