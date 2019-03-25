Wizards look for sweep of the Lakers

In a battle of teams wrapping up a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Wizards aim to end a 4-game losing streak when they face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.

The Washington Wizards have the chance to end a four-game losing streak when they travel to Southern California Tuesday evening to play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game will be on national television at Staples Center, as both teams are wrapping up a disappointing 2018-19 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Wizards at Lakers

Tuesday, March 26, 10:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: TNT, WatchTNT.

What to watch for:

Troy Brown Jr. is getting his shot with the Wizards after spending the first half of the year in the G-league and deep down the bench. The Wizards’ 2018 first-round draft pick is coming off his first two starts and could be in line for his third against the Lakers. He’s averaged 10 points in those two games. Making his return to Los Angeles, Thomas Bryant faces his former team. The center played with the Lakers for the 2017-18 season in only 15 games. Now, he is starting for Washington and one of their key playmakers. LeBron James may reportedly be on a minutes restrictions, but he is still LeBron James. Never miss a chance to see to one of the sport’s all-time greatest players.

Last time these teams met:

Washington dominated the Lakers back in December, 128-110. John Wall dropped 40 points and also had a double-double with 14 rebounds.

Stat to know:

Wizards have won eight of the past 10 head-to-head matchups.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Podcast:

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.