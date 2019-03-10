What to know about Monday’s Wizards, Kings game

The Washington Wizards, 27-39, play the Sacramento Kings, 33-32, on Monday, March 11 with a 7 p.m. tip off.

The Wizards just lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on Sunday, and the Kings just beat the New York Knicks on Saturday. Who will prevail in this East Coast-West Coast match up?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wiz-Kings game:

Bradley Beal’s near triple-double against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night wasn’t enough to cop the W. Still, it was an impressive feat for Beal himself, who is (possibly) the most conditioned athlete in the NBA. “He finished with 36 points including the Wizards’ final 14 of regulation with a step back, game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force the extra period tied 121-121,” NBC Sports Washington’s Ben Standig wrote following the game. Will Jabari Parker continue his poor turnover record against the Kings on Monday night? He had five against Minnesota and has averaged 3.7 over the last seven games. Standig wrote on Saturday that Parker’s “ball handling and passing remain erratic.” Bobby Portis had an incredible first quarter against the Timberwolves, putting 15 on the scoreboard in the first quarter, helping the Wizards build a cushy lead in the game’s first half. In March, Portis has been averaging 17.8 points per game, and he finished Saturday’s game with 21. What can we expect out of the power forward on Monday?

Quote of the day

“I know I’m not the most liked/loved guy in the league, but this has to stop. This is costing us games. Got fouled twice in the last minute of the game, two no calls. Can’t wait to see the two-minute report tomorrow!!”

Bobby Portis via Twitter to NBA Referees, whom he tagged in his tweet. The “Last Two Minute Report” confirmed that the referees missed a loose ball foul on Bobby Portis in the dying seconds of the game.

Last time these teams met

The Kings beat the Wizards 116-112. Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein gave his team 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Stat to know

36 — Points that Bradley Beal put up against the T-Wolves on Saturday

