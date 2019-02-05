Wizards’ John Wall has ruptured Achilles, will be out 12 months

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, who was already out for the rest of the season, will in fact be out of action for a full year after being diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the team announced Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards guard John Wall, who was already out for the rest of the season, will in fact be out of action for a full year after being diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, the team announced Tuesday.

Wall suffered the rupture when he slipped and fell at home while recuperating from surgery earlier this month, the team said.

The guard had undergone an operation Jan. 8 for a chronic Achilles injury; he developed an infection from that surgery, and when Wizards director of medical services Dr. Wiemi Douoguih performed a procedure to clean out the infection, he diagnosed the rupture, the team said.

The operation to repair Wall’s tendon has yet to be scheduled, but it will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the same doctor who performed the original surgery.

“Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of the surgery,” the team said.

Wall averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32 games for the Wizards this season. He signed a max contract for four years and $170 million contract extension in the summer of 2017.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.