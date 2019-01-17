Wizards take on Knicks in London: Here’s what to look for

The Washington Wizards traveled to London to take on the New York Knicks on an international stage. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

The Washington Wizards traveled to London to take on the New York Knicks on an international stage. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

What to watch for:

Can the Wizards keep the momentum going? Washington is coming off a win and a double-overtime loss to current top-seed Toronto. It’s been promising to see them compete against the top teams in the East – especially playing without star John Wall, who is out for the season. Catch them while you can: An interesting note via NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes “This game will be the only one for the Wizards across a stretch of seven days. After playing the Knicks on Thursday, they return home to see the Pistons on Monday, Jan. 21. They then have two more off-days before hosting the Warriors on Thursday.” A note on their opponent: Enes Kanter didn’t join his team on the trip due to his concerns over his safety. He’s an outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and according to reports, Turkish authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

How well does the Wizards’ Trevor Ariza know England? Watch the video below to find out:



How to watch:

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Livestream it here.

Quote of the day:

“That loss hurt” – Bradley Beal on Twitter after Washington’s heartbreaking loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Last time these teams met:

Washington beat the Knicks 110-107 on December 3.

Stat to know:

29.8 points (41.4 3PT%): Bradley Beal’s scoring over the past 8 games

Listen to a podcast about the Wizards’ trip to London here.

