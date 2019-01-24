Streaking Wizards to play host to Warriors

The red-hot and revamped Washington Wizards host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in D.C. Here's how to watch and what to look for.

The red-hot and revamped Washington Wizards host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in D.C. The Wizards have won four out of their last five, including wins over the 76ers and Bucks. While Washington continues their postseason push in a season that they refuse to tank in, they have the tall task of facing the 33-14 Warriors.

Warriors at Wizards

Thursday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

How to watch: TNT

What to watch:

Otto Porter Jr. has put in some of the best performances of his career against Golden State. NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes delves into the last five games that Porter has played against the Warriors. In all five, he’s delivered 29 points or more. Porter has stepped up his play as of late, and if the Wizards want the upset, he will likely be a big factor. Washington has really improved their defense during their mini-run. Their defensive efficiency has risen to the fourth-best in the league, and if they continue this defensive intensity, they will be well back into the playoff conversation. Opponent watch: DeMarcus Cousins will be playing in only his third game back from injury when he starts against the Wizards. The 6-foot-11, four-time All-Star was once one of the most dominant players inside the post. He’s been limited in his return, but Thomas Bryant will have his hands full in that matchup.

Quote of the day:

“Bradley Beal told me, ‘We got enough. We’re going to make the playoffs. We’re not going to let you down,’” Wizards owner Ted Leonsis told reporters in London. “So who am I to change the goals? We said, ‘No excuses.’ It would be easy to say we have so many players out injured, but we’re not going to do that. We’re not letting anybody off the hook. We got to make the playoffs.”

Last time these teams met:

Golden State beat Washington 144-122 in October. Steph Curry dropped 51 points in that contest and there was nothing Washington could do slow him down.

Stat to know:

29.0 ppg for Bradley Beal in January.

