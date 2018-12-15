Wizards to trade Oubre, Austin for Phoenix Suns’ Ariza

The Washington Wizards will trade Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Trevor Ariza, multiple news outlets report.

Ariza spent the 2012-2014 season in D.C. and was on a one-year deal in Phoenix for $15 million.

Oubre was a first-round pick and 15th overall by Atlanta and then was acquired by Washington in 2015; he was averaging 12.9 points per game.

Rivers, in his first season with the Wizards, was brought over in the trade that sent Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers. He is the son of NBA great Doc Rivers and was averaging 7.2 points per game.

The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Ben Standig of NBC Washington confirmed the news.

