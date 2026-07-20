Rudd, Rodman score for the Spirit in 2-1 victory over the Legacy

Tara Rudd and Trinity Rodman scored for the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Boston Legacy on Sunday in the first meeting between the teams.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman in action against the Seattle Reign FC during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, May 10, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson/Lindsey Wasson) Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman in action against the Seattle Reign FC during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, May 10, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson/Lindsey Wasson) PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Tara Rudd and Trinity Rodman scored for the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Boston Legacy on Sunday in the first meeting between the teams.

Rudd had a looping header that sailed over Boston goalkeeper Casey Murphy and bounced into the goal in the 25th minute.

The goal ended a 273-minute shutout streak for the expansion Legacy, playing at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Rodman scored her seventh goal in the last 10 games when she picked up a ball from Gift Monday, sprinted into the box and scored on a low shot in the 31st.

Sammie Smith scored for Boston in the 88th, beating Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

The Spirit (9-3-3) were coming off a 1-0 midweek loss to Gotham FC in front of more than 42,000 at New York’s City Field. As a result of the recent game, Spirit coach Adrián González made seven changes to the starting lineup.

The Spirit moved to the top of the National Women’s Soccer League standings, knotted on points with Gotham.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Legacy (4-8-4).

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