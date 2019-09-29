Haskins makes his debut, results are the same: Redskins fall to 0-4

Redskins fans have been calling for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to play. He did — and the Redskins still lost to the Giants, falling to 0-4 Sunday.

1. Keenum has second straight bad game

The first two weeks of the season, Case Keenum wasn’t the reason the Redskins were losing. The last two weeks, he wasn’t the sole reason, but he hasn’t been great. After a five turnover performance on Monday night, Keenum threw an interception on the first drive on Sunday. He also overthrew Trey Quinn twice, which would have resulted in big gains, possibly touchdowns. He finished 6/11 for 37 yards with one interception before being benched in the second quarter.

Jay Gruden decided to make a change, hoping for a spark. It didn’t happen. Haskins had a decent opening drive, including a 14 yard scramble setting up a first and goal at the Giants one yard line. They settled for a field goal, the lone points of the day. Haskins was ineffective the rest of the day, finishing 9 of 17 for 107 yards with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Gruden did not commit to starting Haskins next week against the Patriots. While acknowledging the quarterback did some good things, Gruden could still go in a different direction.

“He’s got to earn that right first, he said. “I don’t care where you’re drafted, when you’re drafted. I”m just not handing the keys just because where you’re drafted. You have to earn the right and I think he’ll continue to get better and better. but I need to look right now, Sunday afternoon against the Patriots, who gives us the best chance to win. That’s the most important thing.”

Keep an eye on Colt McCoy. He’s been practicing and seems to be close to being ready to play in a game. If Gruden thinks Haskins isn’t ready to go against New England, the coach could start Colt on Sunday.

2. Defense creates four turnovers, a bright spot?

For the first time this year, the defense made multiple big plays in a game. Quinton Dunbar had two interceptions and the unit also forced two fumbles. The problem: the offense didn’t do anything with them, except once when they settled for a field goal. The downside for the defense on Sunday was again the third down defense. Already on pace to be historically bad on third down, the Redskins allowed the Giants to convert 8 of 13 third downs, including picking up 15 yards on a 3rd and 17 in the first quarter. You can also look at the fact they gave up 389 yards to a Giants team with a rookie quarterback along with 164 yards on the ground to a team that didn’t have Saquan Barkley.

3. Penalties

It seems like every week this is a topic. It was again on Sunday as the Redskins continued to shoot themselves in the foot and commit penalties allowing drives to continue or killing drives themselves. They committed nine penalties in the first half, with three holding penalties in the secondary allowing the Giants to stay on the field. Steven Sims also had an 81 yard kickoff return nullified due to a penalty.

Next week the Patriots come to FedEx Field and have been playing like champions. Did you think it was possible that a week six matchup in Miami could be between two winless teams? It looks like that’s a possibility.

