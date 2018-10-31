Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend

New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will “be suited up this weekend” to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it’s on defense or special teams.

At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.

“I watch a lot of his games, I study his tape,” Clinton-Dix said of Swearinger. “I love the way he plays the game. I’m excited to be back there with him [in the defensive backfield].”

Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.

“He’s one of the best to ever play this game,” Clinton-Dix said of Taylor. “He was a leader; he didn’t talk much but he led by example, and he set great examples.”

Clinton-Dix wore Taylor’s jersey number 21 in Green Bay, and says he’ll wear number 20 for the Redskins, who took Taylor’s number out of circulation after his death in 2007.

Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.

The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

