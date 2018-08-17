Starters limited, young guys contribute in Redskins win over Jets

The starters played limited minutes as the reserves got their chance to shine in Washington's buzzer-beating, 15-13 preseason win over the New York Jets.

LANDOVER, Md. — The Redskins got their first look at their home field on Thursday night in their second preseason game of the year. Dustin Hopkins hit five field goals, his final one the difference as time expired and the Redskins beat the Jets 15-13.

The big question coming in was how long the starters would play. Of course, everyone wanted to see how they would do as well.

Among the starters who did not take the field were tackle Trent Williams, tight end Jordan Reed and running back Chris Thompson, who have all been taking it slow this summer, working their way back from injury. Wide receiver Maurice Harris (ankle) also did not play.

The first team offense went 71 yards on their only drive of the game. They came up short on 3rd and goal, as rookie wide receiver Trey Quinn dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Alex Smith.

Notables

Smith went 4-6 for 48 yards on the drive with nice completions to Vernon Davis, Josh Doctson and Rob Kelley. He showed poise and it was easy to tell that he was in control of the offense.

Samaje Perine took over at running back with the second unit and immediately ripped off a 30-yard run. He had to leave the game after that with a sprained ankle and did not return.

The first team defense played two drives, which spilled over into the second quarter. The strength of first-round pick Daron Payne showed up on the third snap, as he bull rushed the lineman in front of him and sacked Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Preston Smith also recorded a sack on the second possession.

Former Virginia Tech standout Tim Settle proved that he belongs, getting nice push up front on veterans such as Spencer Long, and was big in stuffing the run.

Fighting for a spot on the 53

Running back Byron Marshall left the game and was evaluated for a lower leg injury. He only carried the ball twice for one yard.

Wide receiver Cam Sims had a bad drop that led to an interception, but came right back with two very tough catches. He showed his length at 6 feet, 5 inches and strength going up high for both and coming down with the ball. His best catch of the night came with 10 seconds remaining, as Kevin Hogan hit him for 20 yards down the right sideline setting up Dustin Hopkins for the game winner.

Quinn had one drop in the end zone on the opening drive, but came up with a nice 18-yard completion and was in a red zone package with the first team. He finished with three catches for 36 yards. He also was returning punts and showed some speed.

Rookie safety Troy Apke, out of Penn State, had an interception along with Prince Charles Iworah.

The Redskins will be back on the practice field in Ashburn Saturday.

