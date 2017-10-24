Wentz, Eagles leave Redskins battered and bruised in prime time

The Washington Redskins had a chance to avenge an opening day loss and creep to within a half game of first place in the NFC East. But, the Eagles proved to be too much.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA — We knew quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles were pretty good coming into Monday night’s game, and they proved it by beating the Redskins 34-24 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Redskins had a chance to avenge an opening day loss and creep to within a half game of first place in the NFC East. But, the Eagles were too much and Washington’s record is now 5-20 on Monday Night Football since 2000. That’s just an amazing stat.

Carson Wentz proved to be a magician, constantly escaping a collapsing pocket and making play after play throwing for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Wentz also led the Eagles in rushing with 63 yards.

Momentum lost

The Redskins again started the game strong, leading 10-3, but faded in the second quarter, losing momentum and giving up points heading into the locker room. From the end of the second quarter into the third, the Eagles scored touchdowns on three straight possessions. Philadelphia had 53 yards on 21 plays through 23 minutes of game time, then scored on three straight possessions.

Establish the run?

The Redskins continually say they are committed to the run game. One really has to wonder if they even believe that. Three times in the first half, the Redskins faced third and two or less three times. They threw the ball all three times and didn’t convert. In fact, they didn’t convert a third down the entire first half (0-5) and finished 4-12.

Rob Kelley returned to the lineup and carried the ball seven times for 16 yards. The Redskins ran the ball a total of 18 times for only 75 yards. Granted, the injuries are piling up along the offensive line and that plays a big part.

The injured list grows

Speaking of injuries, things are getting really bad up front for this team. It wasn’t quite “The Body Bag Game Part Two,” but was close.

Right tackle Moran Moses was hobbled all game, spraining both ankles, Jay Gruden said.

Right guard Brandon Scherff took a helmet to the knee on the Redskins third quarter touchdown drive and left the game. Jay Gruden said Scherff has an MCL injury and will have an MRI on Tuesday.

Center Spencer Long left the game but returned.

Left tackle Trent Williams left the game in the fourth quarter reaggravating his knee injury and after the game, sounded like a guy who didn’t know how he would continue this season. Williams wondered what the next step will be and whether he was hurting the team more by playing. Needless to say, an injury for an extended amount of time to Williams drastically changes the course of this team.

Missing in action

On another offensive note, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. was benched in the first half, not playing a single snap.

After the game, Pryor said he was told that Josh Doctson would start and that was the rotation. Pryor entered the game in the third quarter.

Pryor said he believes in Jay Gruden and has no animosity, but will continue to work.

The Eagles now have a commanding lead in the NFC East at 6-1. The Redskins entertain the Cowboys on Sunday at FedEx Field with both teams coming in 3-3. The injuries are a big concern for this Redskins team now moving forward and the next few weeks will go a long way in determining what kind of season lies ahead.

