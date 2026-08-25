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Rockies take 7-game losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

The Associated Press

August 25, 2026, 4:02 AM

Colorado Rockies (50-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (62-71, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-5, 3.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -149, Rockies +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to stop their seven-game losing streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 62-71 overall and 28-36 at home. The Nationals have hit 184 total home runs to lead the majors.

Colorado has a 50-81 record overall and a 23-43 record in road games. The Rockies have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .416.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Abrams has 29 home runs, 47 walks and 92 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 13 for 35 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 2-8, .215 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Connelly Early: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (neck), Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion), Hunter Goodman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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