Nationals Notebook: The Nats are far from home this week and far from successful this season

The Washington Nationals avoided what could have been the longest road trip ever measured, not in miles but in despair, by beating Colorado in extra innings Thursday afternoon. But dropping six of seven games to a pair of last place teams means something.

And while they did not get swept by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the 22 runs allowed over three games tempers enthusiasm as the California road trip continues.

The Nats will pass the midway point of their season this week, and despite the presence of multiple prime prospects, the team’s record is six games worse than it was after 78 games last season.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (47-31) took a one-game lead in the NL East over the New York Mets (46-32) by winning two of three over the weekend. Nick Castellanos went 6-12 with four runs scored and five RBIs in the series. Meanwhile, the Mets are 1-7 since completing their sweep of the Nationals.

Atlanta (35-41) swept the Mets last week thanks to another gem from Chris Sale who is 2-1 in June with an ERA of 0.83 this month. Washington (32-46) remains percentage-points ahead of Miami (31-45) in the race to stay out of the cellar. The Marlins’ misery is tied to its rotation’s inability to produce solid outings, as the team’s nine quality starts is the fewest in MLB.

O’s Woes: Baltimore (33-44) dropped two of three to the New York Yankees over the weekend, while the Birds’ catchers are also dropping. Adley Rutschman is out until after the All-Star Game and Maverick Handley left Sunday’s loss to the pinstripes after a home plate collision.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: James Wood belted four homers with eight RBIs, including two big blasts that accounted for all of the Nats’ runs in their extra-inning victory over Colorado that ended the losing streak. He’s already surpassed his rookie totals in runs, hits, doubles and RBIs, while his 21 blasts over 78 games more than double his rookie total of nine in 79.

Last Week’s Heroes: C.J. Abrams scored a team-high eight runs while Luis Garcia Jr. batted .3725 with six RBIs and Nathaniel Lowe recorded four homers with seven RBIs. Jake Irvin posted a win in his two starts while striking out 12 over 11 innings.

Last Week’s Humbled: Cole Henry coughed up five runs over 1.2 innings of relief while Kyle Finnegan coughed up a pair of homers in blowing his lone save opportunity of the week. Daylen Lile hit .136 while the catching combination of Keibert Ruiz and Riley Adams batted 5-26 (.192).

Game to Watch: MacKenzie Gore returns to the mound Wednesday in San Diego as the Padres counter with one-time Nats prospect Nick Pivetta (7-2, 3.64 ERA). Since shutting out the Cubs to begin the month, the lefty has posted an ERA of 4.59 in his last three starts. Will he return to form?

