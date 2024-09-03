Ruiz finishes triple shy of cycle, Nationals continue dominance of Marlins with 6-2 win

Keibert Ruiz was a triple shy of the cycle, Jacob Young also had three hits and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Tuesday night.

MIAMI (AP) — Keibert Ruiz was a triple shy of the cycle, Jacob Young also had three hits and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Patrick Corbin continued his recent stretch of solid starts with 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball and Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer for the Nationals, who are 8-0 against the Marlins this season after going 6-26 against their NL East opponent the previous two seasons.

Corbin (5-12) allowed seven hits and matched a season high with eight strikeouts. The left-hander won his third consecutive start after going 2-12 in his previous 25 outings.

“Just try to continue to do what’s been working and go from there,” Corbin said. “Staying out of the middle of the plate and mixing it up. Continue to do that and keep these hitters off balance and locate pitches.”

Corbin, entering the final month of a six-year deal with Washington, has led the major leagues in losses the past three seasons.

“Patrick Corbin was really good again. That was awesome to see,” Nationals coach Dave Martinez said.

Ruiz continued his success at the Marlins home field, where he has 18 hits, including five for extra bases, over 16 games.

“I got my family here and obviously, it’s a different energy,” said Ruiz, who lives in South Florida during the off-season. “I was swinging at my pitches and not trying to do too much. That’s got to be the plan and to remain consistent.”

Young’s RBI single in the third put the Nationals ahead 1-0. Ruiz hit a leadoff double and raced home after Young’s line drive bounced inside the right-field foul line.

The Nationals padded their lead on Gallo’s home run in the fourth. It was his first homer since June 3 after missing 60 games because of a left hamstring strain.

“That’s the Joey Gallo we’ve seen for years,” Martinez said. “I hope he has a really good month not just for us but for him. He worked really hard to get back and when he starts hitting the ball like that, they usually come in bunches.”

Miami got on the board when Connor Norby hit a run-scoring double in the fifth.

Ruiz’s two-out solo shot in the sixth made it 5-1 and chased Max Meyer (3-5), who allowed five runs and nine hits. The rookie right-hander walked one and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

“I thought his stuff was better than his line would suggest,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said of Meyer. “He went away from his changeup after the second or third inning and became a two-pitch pitcher. His pitch to Gallo was a missed spot.”

Cristian Pache narrowed the deficit with an RBI double in the sixth before Washington regained the four-run advantage on Andrés Chaparro’s RBI groundout in the ninth.

Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards returned from the injured list and went 0 for 5. Before being sidelined because of back soreness on Aug. 24, Edwards took over the leadoff spot, hitting .349 with 22 stolen bases in 47 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (right elbow surgery) threw a 20-pitch bullpen Tuesday, his first since experiencing “dead arm” fatigue during a rehab outing in May. Depending on his progression, Cavalli could face hitters before the end of the season.

Marlins: OF Jesús Sánchez left because of a mild back muscle spasm after successfully stealing a base in the second. … RHP Anthony Bender (right shoulder impingement) threw a scoreless inning in a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.45) will start the finale of the two-game set for the Nationals on Wednesday while RHP Valente Bellozo (2-2, 4.32) will go for the Marlins.

