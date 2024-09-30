Nationals Notebook: Haven’t we been here before?

The Washington Nationals and their fans were treated to a sense of déjà vu this past weekend -- and season -- as the club finished 71-91, one year after posting a 71-91 mark.

But there is the sense that 2024 was the end of the beginning of the rebuild in D.C.

It’s not everything, but for the first time since 2019, the Nationals did not finish last in the NL East. For all of his issues in 2024, Patrick Corbin did not post the most losses in baseball for the first time in four years.

And even with CJ Abrams’ decline and demotion in the second half of the season, one cannot help but be enthusiastic about some of the pieces in place for 2025.

One still has a vague memory of what it was like to be contending for playoff spots from 2012-2019, and if they’re able to improve this offseason and make the necessary strides next year we will have a different familiar feeling.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (95-67) gets the No. 2 seed in the National League, thanks to their first NL East title since 2011, snapping Atlanta’s six-year hold on division.

But the real excitement remains between Atlanta and the New York Mets (both 88-72), who were rained out twice last week and play a doubleheader Monday. If one team wins twice, they’re in as the No. 5 seed and Arizona is the No. 6 seed, while a split creates a three-way tie as the Mets and Braves own the tiebreaker with the Diamondbacks.

Washington (71-91) finished the season by going 10-16 in September, while Miami (62-100) posted a 12-14 mark in the final month of the regular season.

Break up the Birds: The Orioles (91-71) secured the No. 4 seed in the AL Playoffs Friday night with a win at Minnesota. They’ll face Kansas City in Game One of the Wild Card series Tuesday, after taking four of six from the Royals during the regular season.

Baltimore finished fourth in the MLB in scoring, while posting the 14th best ERA in the big leagues. And while they won fewer games than they did in 2023, they do enter October having won five of six. Of course, it’s not how you enter October, but how you exit this month.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: Stone Garrett suffered a horrific broken leg last August when he attempted to make a catch at Yankee Stadium on the right field wall. He suffered a broken left fibula and tore a ligament in his ankle. It took the veteran 13 months to work his way back to the big leagues.

On Friday, Garrett played for the first time since the injury and went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run while driving in three. One hopes that if Garrett doesn’t find his way back to D.C. next season, he’s able to continue to play somewhere else.

Last Week’s Heroes: Luis Garcia Jr. batted .308 with two homers and five RBI, while Juan Yepez hit .350 with four runs scored and three RBI. Starting pitcher Mitchell Parker and MacKenzie Gore each posted scoreless starts, with Gore tossing six innings and Parker throwing five frames. Derek Law wrapped up 2024 by tossing four and a third scoreless frames over four appearances.

Last Week’s Humbled: Kyle Finnegan faded by allowing four earned runs over 2.2 innings. Jake Irvin allowed six runs over four and a third innings. Ildemaro Vargas went 0-9 at the plate, while Jose Tena batted 0-19.

Season Leaders: CJ Abrams led the Nationals in runs scored, doubles, triples and home runs. Luis Garcia Jr. paced the Nationals in hits and RBI, while Jacob Young’s 33 steals were tops on the roster.

Jake Irvin and MacKenzie Gore each posted a team-high 10 wins. Irvin led the club in innings pitched and quality starts, while Gore had the most strikeouts and lowest ERA for starters.

Kyle Finnegan’s 38 saves were tops on the team, while Derek Law threw more innings out of the bullpen than anyone else.

What’s Next: Who do they go after in free agency? A starting pitcher? A veteran bat? Backup catcher? A clubhouse leader? There will be expectations next year as the memories of 2012-2019 continue to fade.

