Abrams leads Nationals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

The Associated Press

September 20, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (68-85, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (78-75, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (0-0); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -172, Nationals +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs after C.J. Abrams had four hits on Thursday in a 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Chicago has a 40-35 record in home games and a 78-75 record overall. The Cubs rank 10th in the NL with 163 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Washington is 68-85 overall and 32-46 in road games. The Nationals have a 19-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 17-for-40 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Abrams has 20 home runs, 39 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .247 for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .314 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

