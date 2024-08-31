Cubs look to prolong win streak, take on the Nationals

Chicago Cubs (69-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-74, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Chicago Cubs (69-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-74, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (6-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (2-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -131, Nationals +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 61-74 record overall and a 32-35 record at home. The Nationals have a 44-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 33-37 record on the road and a 69-66 record overall. The Cubs have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.82.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 50 extra base hits (26 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs). Jose Tena is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 23 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .299 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.