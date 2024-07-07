Live Radio
Washington Nationals host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

The Associated Press

July 7, 2024, 4:00 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (46-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-47, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (6-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (1-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -126, Nationals +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Washington is 42-47 overall and 20-22 in home games. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.02.

St. Louis has a 22-24 record in road games and a 46-42 record overall. The Cardinals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 21 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 15-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 19 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-38 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

