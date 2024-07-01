Nationals host the Mets in first of 4-game series

New York Mets (40-41, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-44, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Monday,…

New York Mets (40-41, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-44, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-0, 3.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -113, Nationals -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a four-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

Washington is 39-44 overall and 17-19 in home games. The Nationals have a 7-12 record in games decided by one run.

New York has a 40-41 record overall and a 19-16 record on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 12-for-42 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 37 extra base hits (20 doubles and 17 home runs). Mark Vientos is 13-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.