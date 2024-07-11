Nationals aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

Washington Nationals (42-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-45, third in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (42-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-45, third in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-7, 4.02 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-0, 3.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -139, Nationals +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to stop a four-game slide with a victory over the New York Mets.

New York has a 23-25 record in home games and a 46-45 record overall. The Mets have a 36-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Washington has a 42-51 record overall and a 22-27 record in road games. The Nationals are 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Mets are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .252 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 12-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 40 extra base hits (21 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs). Luis Garcia is 13-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.