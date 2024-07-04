Mets play the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

New York Mets (42-42, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (40-46, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday,…

New York Mets (42-42, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (40-46, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 11:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (3-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -114, Nationals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 18-21 at home and 40-46 overall. The Nationals have gone 19-35 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York has a 42-42 record overall and a 21-17 record on the road. The Mets have a 29-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mets lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 13 home runs while slugging .505. Keibert Ruiz is 9-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 15 home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .249 for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-32 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

